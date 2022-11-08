Watch CBS News
Local News

Voters Decide: The battle for Illinois governor and U.S. Congressional seats

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Voters Decide: The battle for Illinois governor and U.S. Congressional seats
Voters Decide: The battle for Illinois governor and U.S. Congressional seats 06:09

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The gubernatorial battle in Illinois might be closer than you think.

That's according to one CBS 2 political analyst, as candidates for Illinois governor and several congressional seats make their final campaign stops before Election Day.

Kimberley Egonmwan, an attorney and talk show host for WVON and former GOP Chairman Pat Brady break down what we can expect on Tuesday. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 7, 2022 / 7:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.