Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signs clean energy bill

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Thursday signed a major bill to address energy costs while adding clean energy to the grid.

Pritzker signed the Clean and Reliable Grid Affordability Act Thursday morning at Joliet Junior College.

The Illinois General Assembly passed the legislation at the end of the fall session in October.

As broken down by the Citizens Utility Board, the legislation brings 3 additional gigawatts of battery storage to the power grid to power homes and reduce electric rate volatility, and increases access to programs that help residents cut energy waste.

The program also creates a virtual power plant program in which consumers can pool their existing solar panels or batteries to send power back to the grid and get paid for it, and gives the Illinois Commerce Commission more flexibility to conduct resource planning, CUB said.

American Clean Power said the measures enacted by the measure are expected to deliver nearly $13.4 billion in energy bill savings statewide over 20 years, and reduce peak-hour costs without building new power plants.

The law will go into effect June 1.