Bill aimed to keep Chicago Bears in Illinois expected on agenda when Springfield's fall veto session starts

The Illinois' legislature's fall veto session starts Tuesday and expected on the agenda is a bill to keep the Chicago Bears in Illinois.

House Bill 958 would allow cities with more than 70,000 residents to create a stadium authority, meaning taxpayers could own ballparks, arenas and more where teams can play property tax-free.

It's no secret the bill is aimed at keeping the team in Illinois as they consider two sites in Hammond, Indiana, as well as the Arlington Heights property they purchased years ago. There have also been a flurry of new stadium proposals in Bridgeport, Bronzeville and the Far South Side aimed at keeping them in the city proper.

Taking taxes off the table could be the key for the team to stick to its plan of building a stadium in Arlington Heights. But two communities next door to the Arington Heights site are asking legislators to slightly pumping the brakes.

Palatine and Rolling Meadows representatives are calling for an amendment to HB958 that requires municipal stadium authorities to involve neighboring suburbs. Council members in those two suburbs are will consider special resolutions supporting such an amendment at meetings Monday and Tuesday nights.

"We are asking for a seat at the table on decisions our residents will live with for decades," said Rolling Meadows Mayor Lara Sanoica.

"A seat on the authority makes sure the transportation, infrastructure and public safety needs of our residents are part of the conversation from the start," added Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz.

The Chicago Tribune reports leadership in Arlington Heights doesn't seem to think an amendment is necessary, and that inter-governmental agreements could accomplish the same goal. Mayor Jim Tingalia promised to work together with Arlington Heights' neighboring suburbs.