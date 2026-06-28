Chicago Bears assess land at Wolf Lake Terminals for possible new stadium site

The Chicago Bears this weekend said they are assessing land at Wolf Lake Terminals in Hammond, Indiana, for a possible new stadium.

The Northwest Indiana Times reported that soil drilling equipment was spotted near the site, located west of the Indiana Toll Road (Interstate 90) in Hammond.

Logistics and storage facilities are currently located on the site, the paper reported.

"This activity is part of the normal site evaluation process as we continue to advance our stadium development project in Hammond," the Bears said in a statement issued to CBS News Chicago. "We have an excellent option already in place and continue to assess additional parcels of land in the Wolf Lake region to ensure we place the stadium and mixed-use district in the very best location to serve all of Chicagoland."

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. is staying tight-lipped on the search, but said he is confident the Bears are heading to Indiana.

The Bears earlier this month announced the plan to building a build a new stadium complex in Hammond.

A bill passed by Indiana lawmakers calls for $1 billion in taxpayer money to be put toward infrastructure around the stadium, which officials said would support plans for retail, restaurants and residential units to be built around the stadium complex.

The Bers say they are also continuing negotiations with Illinois lawmakers.