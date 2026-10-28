Chicago architectural firm shares renderings of proposed Bridgeport Bears stadium

An architectural firm headquartered in Chicago took to social media to share its renderings of what a Bears Stadium in the Bridgeport neighborhood would look like.

On Wednesday, Skidmore, Owings and Merrill took to Instagram to share the five-slide rendering of a domed stadium.

The concept is for if the White Sox chose to relocate from Rate Field to a potential new stadium in South Loop.

"We envision the new Bears stadium as the centerpiece of a mixed-use district that brings together housing, entertainment, hospitality, parks, and public recreation," the firm said.

According to the firm, they're "leveraging existing parking infrastructure, as well as access to the CTA, Metra, and Dan Ryan Expressway to support both an exceptional game-day experience and improved amenities for the surrounding neighborhoods."

They said they have also identified a large amount of publicly owned land that surrounds the proposed site, adding that it could transform the stadium into a district with more affordable and market-rate housing, civic amenities, and new and improved pedestrian bridges.

Back in August, Chicago Bears chief executive officer Kevin Warren said team representatives were still meeting with Illinois officials but said the focus was on building a new stadium in Hammond, Indiana.

Earlier this month, Gov. JB Pritzker, along with several legislative leaders, met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as talks about the stadium were held over the summer.

Meanwhile, Arlington Heights mayor said he welcomed progress toward keeping the team in Illinois and that the northwest suburb offers the best opportunity for a new stadium.

CBS News Chicago reached out to the Bears and the White Sox for comment about the renderings and is waiting to hear back.