Illinois lawmakers approve gender neutral bathroom law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Illinois lawmakers have passed legislation allowing businesses to create multi-occupancy gender neutral restrooms.

The Illinois House and Illinois Senate in recent days both approved a change to the current state law that requires all multi-occupancy bathrooms to be designated male or female.

The change would allow businesses across the state to create multi-occupancy all-gender restrooms. The law would require stalls have to have floor-to-ceiling dividers that lock, and urinals would not be allowed.

No businesses would be required to install all-gender multi-occupancy restrooms. They would only have the option to do so if they wanted to.

The measure will now be sent to Gov. JB Pritzker.

State law already allows businesses that provide single-occupancy restrooms to designate them for use by any gender, by no more than one person at a time.