Illinois storm relief law gives homeowners up to $1,000, but they can't access it until 2027

Illinois homeowners hit by recent storms can register now for a new state flood relief program, but they won't see any money until 2027, and the program only covers certain areas of Chicago.

Governor JB Pritzker signed the law, which provides up to $1,000 for eligible homeowners. CBS News Chicago asked Pritzker about the program and the state's broader response to storm damage at a campaign event at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, a community that was hit by storms three weeks ago.

"It's as fast as we can get those dollars to them," Pritzker said. "This is a program that's already in place and we are basically directing those dollars as best we can to communities affected."

The program has two significant limitations: the rebate won't be available until next year and the law only applies to homeowners within certain areas of Chicago — meaning communities like Lansing, where Pritzker surveyed flood damage, fall outside its coverage.

Pritzker acknowledged the state's limits when it comes to large-scale disaster recovery.

"It has historically been the federal government that helps because those are such unexpected expenses," he said. "The state generally speaking can't fill the hole of … so we need the federal government to do what it must do."

CBS News Chicago also asked whether Illinois would seek federal assistance, as Indiana has already done following its own storm damage. Indiana has been promised federal money.

Pritzker said Illinois pursues federal aid whenever possible.

"Absolutely we do in every circumstance where there is the possibility where we could get federal money to support local residents as well as communities — we go after that because it's the right thing to do," he said.

Pritzker said a FEMA application will only be submitted once on-the-ground local assessments are complete. Why Illinois has not yet formally requested federal help remains unclear.