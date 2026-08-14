Gov. JB Pritzker signs flood relief bill to help Illinois homeowners pay for damage, repairs

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill Friday authorizing local home equity assurance programs to provide financial relief to homeowners who have suffered flood damage.

Pritzker's office said the law gives homeowners another tool to get help with recovery and rebuilding, especially after the Trump administration has denied requests for federal assistance to help flood victims get financial relief in Illinois.

Under the new law, the Southwest Equity Home Assurance Program and Northwest Equity Home Assurance Program can create a three-year flood damage direct rebate program for eligible homeowners, and provide those households with a one-time rebate for up to 50% of qualifying flood-related expenses. The maximum amount for the one-time rebate is $1,000.

The Chicago area and Illinois in general have experienced extremely high levels of rainfall and severe weather so far this year, with multiple rounds of flooding. Illinois has the highest tornado count in the nation for 2026, with 199 tornadoes confirmed so far this year; the previous record was set in 2024 with 142 confirmed tornadoes. The Chicago area so far has confirmed 70 tornadoes in 2026, breaking the 2024 record of 63 confirmed tornadoes.

More rain is expected over the weekend, with some areas seeing as much as 3 inches of rain added to the already-saturated ground and high rivers and creeks.