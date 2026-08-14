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Heavy rain and flooding continues this weekend across Illinois, Northwest Indiana

By
Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon
Meteorologist
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.
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Laura Bannon,
Darius Johnson
Darius Johnson
Reporter
Darius Johnson joined CBS News Chicago in August 2023.
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Darius Johnson,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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Heavy rain and flooding continue into the weekend as communities across Illinois and Northwest Indiana deal with power outages and storm damage. 

Additional storms are expected to develop through Friday morning with locally heavy rain possible. 

A Flood Watch is in effect through 10 a.m. Friday.  

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There's a threat for heavy rain Friday night into Saturday morning with rain rates of 2 inches per hour. Significant flooding is possible for areas around the I-80. 

More showers and storms Sunday as a cold front moves through. 

Northwest Indiana power outages may last a week, NIPSCO says

Residents in Northwest Indiana may have to wait more than a week to get power back after a devastating outbreak of severe weather on Tuesday.

There are currently more than 180,000 NIPSCO customers still without power. NIPSCO is expected to provide an update on the outages later Friday morning. 

Gov. Mike Braun said he signed a statewide emergency declaration Thursday, has contacted the Federal Emergency Management Agency for assistance that he expects will take up to a week to arrive, and has also activated the Indiana National Guard to help with storm recovery and management in the northwest part of the state.  

NIPSCO said this is the largest and most widespread outage event in the company's history.   

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