Illinois electric bills jumped 15% in 2025, congressional report finds

A new congressional report released on Thursday revealed Illinois residents could pay hundreds more for their power bill this year compared to just a year ago.

The cost of utilities has shocked some in the Chicago area in recent months, and bills might stay high for some time.

A new report compiled by the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee Minority projected that Illinoisans could pay up to $200 more for electricity this year compared to last, an increase of more than 15%.

"Illinois consumers have been feeling these numbers all year," said Jim Chilsen, spokesman for the Citizens Utility Board, a nonpartisan nonprofit utility watchdog group.

Chilsen said demand for electricity has increased in recent years, partly because of new artificial intelligence data centers popping up around the country, including the Chicago area.

"They have caused energy demand to go through the roof, and that has caused electricity bills to go through the roof. And the big problem is, right now, everyday consumers are paying for those energy costs for data centers," he said.

Jeffrey Scott, senior associate state director for advocacy and outreach with AARP Illinois, said ever-increasing utility bills is the biggest issue the organization is contacted about. He said higher utility bills force some older Illinoisans on fixed incomes to make tough choices.

"Am I going to cut my prescription in half this month so I can pay my heating bill? Am I going to buy less groceries and maybe not get the nutrients I need? Am I going to skip a doctor's appointment because I can't pay my bills?" he said. "We want our members and older adults to live with dignity in their homes as they age."

Last week, the Illinois General Assembly passed a package of energy reforms that are aimed at helping the state reach its clean energy goals and lower prices for consumers.

The bill that cleared the General Assembly Thursday funds energy storage systems through a new charge to Illinois electric customers that will take effect in 2030. The bill also lifts a longtime ban on new nuclear power developments and gives new authority to state utility regulators.

The bill incentivizes new storage projects, which state officials at the Illinois Power Agency found will suppress electricity prices in an analysis they provided to lawmakers. It also mandates new programs to decrease strain on the grid, like energy efficiency programs.

Proponents say the bill will lower costs for utility customers.