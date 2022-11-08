Watch CBS News
Illinois Election: DuPage County voters can vote at any polling site Tuesday

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)— Voters in DuPage County are not limited to a single polling place. 

The 'Vote Anywhere" opportunity is only happening in DuPage County after it was implemented for the first time in the June primary elections.

Voters will have over 260 locations to choose from Tuesday.

Elmhurst City Hall, along with other locations will open their doors to voters at 6 a.m.

You can find DuPage polling places here. 

First published on November 8, 2022 / 5:19 AM

