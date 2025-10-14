Illinois Drivers Alliance working with Mayor Johnson to keep federal agents away from O'Hare rideshare lot

Time is ticking for the fence surrounding a west suburban ICE facility to be taken down after a federal judge ordered it. This also comes as a rideshare group is pushing for drivers to know their rights following last week's raid at O'Hare.

The fence in Broadview was put up to keep protestors back, but it has created tension between federal and local authorities. That order said the fence needs to be taken down by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

Drive around Broadview, and it's a community completely transformed. Concrete barriers line the street and sidewalks near the ICE facility. That's also where the fence was put up unannounced a few weeks ago.

CBS Chicago legal analyst Irv Miller said he doesn't see a world where that barricade doesn't come down, but would be shocked if it didn't. He said if that order is violated, it's contempt of court.

"I can't imagine a situation where a higher up would give the order to somebody under their control, saying, "I want you to protect that fence, I don't want anyone to touch that fence." It's not going to happen," Miller said.

The fence was put up by the federal government to keep protestors back. But at O'Hare's rideshare lot, the Illinois Drivers Alliance is working to keep agents back. They want to put up new signage to keep the federal officers out after multiple drivers were detained on Friday.

"If there are signs that show they are trespassing, it does deter them," said Genie Kastrup, leader of the Illinois Drivers Alliance.

The alliance said they are working with the city and Mayor Johnson to increase patrols in that lot, but who would enforce the signage is still a question.

Johnson released a statement on the detainment at O'Hare, saying in part, "The harassment and intimidation of rideshare drivers by federal agents at O'Hare is unacceptable and violates the values of our sanctuary city. My administration is working closely with the Illinois Drivers Alliance to ensure drivers are protected, their rights are respected, and that our City property is never used to facilitate unlawful civil immigration enforcement. Chicago's message is clear: everyone living here deserves safety, dignity, and respect."

The Cook County Public Defenders' office signed this order that prohibits civil arrests, like ICE, in courthouses.

As for Broadview, the Unified Command Unit is putting more safety measures in place this week. They are temporarily restricting anyone from using the sidewalks on 25th Avenue to prevent cars from hitting people and law enforcement.

The unit said they will continue to arrest people for being in the street and for disorderly conduct.

As for the fence, Miller said he expects it will be taken down at the very last second.