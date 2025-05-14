Watch CBS News
Local News

Illinois DMV services affected by nationwide outage impacting U.S. passport verification, Giannoulias says

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A nationwide outage is impacting U.S. passport verification and other DMV services in the state on Wednesday morning, according to the Illinois Secretary of State. 

Sec. Alexi Giannoulias confirmed U.S. passport verification is currently unavailable due to the outage. 

The Secretary of State's office confirmed DMVs are running as normal and released the following statement: 

"We activated a process that we put in place to enable us to process U.S. passports and immigration documents from other countries at our DMV facilities. We are not experiencing any delays at our DMVs as a result."

"We are actively monitoring the situation and will provide updates as they become available," Giannoulias said in a social media post.  

Details on the nationwide outage were not immediately available. 

Giannoulias said anyone going to an Illinois DMV should call 800-252-8980 to check on service impacts. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.