Illinois DMV services affected by nationwide outage impacting U.S. passport verification, Giannoulias says

A nationwide outage is impacting U.S. passport verification and other DMV services in the state on Wednesday morning, according to the Illinois Secretary of State.

Sec. Alexi Giannoulias confirmed U.S. passport verification is currently unavailable due to the outage.

The Secretary of State's office confirmed DMVs are running as normal and released the following statement:

"We activated a process that we put in place to enable us to process U.S. passports and immigration documents from other countries at our DMV facilities. We are not experiencing any delays at our DMVs as a result."

"We are actively monitoring the situation and will provide updates as they become available," Giannoulias said in a social media post.

Details on the nationwide outage were not immediately available.

Giannoulias said anyone going to an Illinois DMV should call 800-252-8980 to check on service impacts.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.