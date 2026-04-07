Illinois Democrats decry Trump's threats to Iran, call for 25th Amendment, impeachment and bipartisan cooperation

U.S. representatives and senators for Illinois decried President Trump's threats against Iran as his deadline for the country to reopen the Strait of Hormuz draws closer.

Mr. Trump posted to his Truth Social account Tuesday morning that "a whole civilization will die tonight" unless is deal is reached, otherwise he will order attacks to destroy all of Iran's power plants and bridges. He set his deadline for 8 p.m. ET.

Such destruction would be so far-reaching that some experts in military law said it could constitute a war crime.

Many of Illinois' representatives in both houses of Congress spoke out against the threats the president has made, calling on their colleagues across the aisle to join them in opposing Trump's escalation.

"The President of the United States openly threatening to wipe out an entire civilization is nauseating and un-American. A president's words carry real consequences, and they should be used to de-escalate conflict, not push us closer to the brink…Now is the time for Republicans to do what they know is right: speak out and join Democrats to take action to stop this administration before this war of choice spirals further out of control," U.S. Rep. Bill Foster (D-Illinois) wrote in a statement

U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky issued a statement saying part, "[Donald Trump's] reckless actions and statements are putting the American people in harm's way and threatening global stability. Someone this unstable, whose behavior endangers the nation, should not remain in office. Republicans who stay silent are complicit. The 25th Amendment must be invoked. If Trump's Cabinet is too cowardly to act, Congress must do its duty and begin impeachment proceedings before more damage is done."

She continued, "Constituents are calling my office in tears. They are terrified. I have always recognized the threat posed by Iran's hardline regime. Iran should never be permitted to have a nuclear weapon…We would not be in this situation today if diplomacy had not been abandoned. Trump's dangerous rhetoric cannot be normalized. We must act immediately to hold this administration accountable and protect the American people."

U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez posted to social media, "Trump's unhinged threats of violence and genocide are inexcusable. He is a warmonger, escalating the conflict for his own profit and consolidation of power. My Republican colleagues can't keep turning a blind eye. He must be stopped and impeached."

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin also posted to social media and challenged his Republican colleagues to act.

"President Trump's comments, including threatening the death of 'a whole civilization' continue to embarrass our nation and risk an even greater military and economic quagmire," Durbin wrote. "When will Congressional Republicans stand up to President Trump's risky war of choice?"

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth echoed his concerns on social media, writing, "Donald Trump just threatened to unilaterally destroy an entire civilization. Is there genuinely no limit to what Republicans will allow this unhinged, unwell man to do? Congress must come back to Washington to rein in this dangerous behavior immediately."

U.S. Rep Sean Casten wrote in part in a statement, "The president's threat to wipe out an entire civilization is dangerous, reckless, and would constitute a war crime under both domestic and international law. This rhetoric undermines U.S. credibility, endangers civilians, and places American personnel in untenable legal, moral, and mortal jeopardy. Anyone in the Trump Administration who acts on this threat and violates the law must be held accountable, including criminal liability."

"The urgency of the situation demands immediate action," he continued. "This is the type of moment the 25th Amendment was drafted to address. The president is unfit to serve, and lives are at stake. The entire chain of command has a responsibility in this moment to step up and put their country over their loyalty to the president."

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley also released a statement, writing, "Every day, Donald Trump commits acts unfit for the office of the President. This morning, he reached a new level of unhinged—threatening to blow an entire country off the planet. These threats make America less safe and are driving us towards another Great Recession. Because of that, I'm officially calling for the Cabinet to remove him from office under the 25th Amendment. If they can't, Congress must return from recess today and begin impeachment proceedings. As a leader during the very first impeachment proceedings, I look forward to seeing the President in the hearing room. I'm encouraging all Democrats and Republicans to stand together and stand up for common sense."

House Democratic leaders in a joint statement called President Trump "completely unhinged" and asked the House to be brought back immediately into legislative session.

"His statement threatening to eradicate an entire civilization shocks the conscience and requires a decisive congressional response," said the joint statement from U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York), Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Massachusetts), and four other top House Democrats.

"The House must come back into session immediately and vote to end this reckless war of choice in the Middle East before Donald Trump plunges our country into World War III," the Democratic lawmakers said.

They called on House Republicans to put patriotic duty over party loyalty and "join Democrats in stopping this madness."