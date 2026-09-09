Illinois Democrats push for federal probe into DHS and excessive force during Operation Midway Blitz

A group of Illinois Democrats in Congress are pushing for a probe into the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and agents' use of excessive force during the Operation Midway Blitz immigration crackdown in the Chicago area.

In an open letter signed by Illinois Senator Dick Durbin and U.S. Reps. Danny Davi, Bill Foster, Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, Jonathan Jackson, Robin Kelly, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Mik Quigley, the Democrats list the names of 21 federal agents they want to be investigated for accusations of using excessive force.

The letter is addressed to the Inspector General for DHS.

The letter references the report of the Illinois Accountability Commission, which was tasked with reviewing 16 flashpoint incidents from the fall 2025 mass deportation campaign and then making recommendations. Their final report included recommendations to prosecute front line ICE and Border Patrol agents for using tear gas, guns and Blackhawk helicopters in immigration raids in and around Chicago.

"Enforcement actions across the country — from Illinois to Minnesota to Virginia — reveal a consistent pattern that goes beyond ICE: agents use reckless and unlawful force and then DHS issues public statements justifying the use of force that are repeatedly proven false or highly misleading. We are deeply concerned that DHS has not taken sufficient action to ensure that agents and officers do not engage in this type of misconduct," the letter reads.

Among the named agents in the letter is Border Patrol Agent Charles Exum, who shot Marimar Martinez five times in Brighton Park as she and other protesters blocked their cars during immigration patrols. DHS said Martinez had rammed Exum's vehicle while boxing him in; she was initially indicted by federal prosecutors, but charges were later dropped. Martinez's attorneys got bodycam video released showing Exum turning his wheel to cause the crash DHS used to justify the shooting, and that he was not boxed in at the time of the crash or the shooting. Text messages released by court order also showed Exum joked about the shooting in the aftermath, and was praised by then-CBP commander Gregory Bovino.

Chicago police are now conducting a criminal investigation into the Martinez shooting. Activists and elected officials have also filed reports with CPD alleging other crimes committed by federal agents during Midway Blitz.

"When the Illinois Accountability Commission released its findings, a DHS spokesperson attempted to dismiss the report by arguing that states lack the authority to investigate on-duty federal agents," the letter reads. "While we disagree with this claim, the Office of Inspector General unquestionably possesses the public duty to investigate federal officers for misconduct, unconstitutional uses of force, and potential criminal violations."

