Chicago police investigating shooting of Marimar Martinez by a federal agent in Brighton Park

Chicago police are investigating the shooting of Marimar Martinez by a U.S. Customs & Border Protection agent in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood during President Trump's immigration crackdown last year.

On Oct. 4, 2025, Martinez was driving near 40th Street and Kedzie Avenue during the escalation of Operation Midway Blitz when they came across immigration enforcement actions by armed CBP agents.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security originally said Martinez was part of a group of 10 cars that boxed the agents in, and claimed she rammed her car into one of their vehicles. DHS claimed Martinez was armed and said the agents opened fire in response. Martinez was shot five times.

She was initially indicted by federal prosecutors but they later dropped the charges with prejudice. Bodycam video from the agents involved showed the CBP Agent Charles Exum, who shot her, turned his wheel and caused the crash before he jumped out of the car and started shooting, The bodycam video, which was eventually released to the public, also showed Exum was not boxed in at the time of the crash and shooting. Text messages released by court ordered showed that Exum joked about the shooting afterward, and was praised by then-CBP chief Gregory Bovino.

Martinez and her attorneys said they plan to file a federal lawsuit asking for tens of millions of dollars in damages, and also said they'd continue to seek justice for her, but no criminal charges in the shooting have yet been filed.

Immigration advocates have been harshly critical of Cook County State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke, who they said has refused to investigate possible criminal actions by federal agents during Operation Midway Blitz. The State's Attorney's Office pushed back on those accusations, saying they can only bring charges after an investigation has been completed by law enforcement.

Wednesday the Chicago Police Department confirmed their Investigative Response Team is investigating the Brighton Park shooting.

"As this remains an open and active investigation, we have no further information to release at this time," CPD told CBS News Chicago in a statement.

It is not known how long the investigation will take or if Burke will file charges as a result.