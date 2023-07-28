Illinois DCFS awards record 259 scholarships to current and former youths in state care

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois has awarded college scholarships to a record-number of young people who are or were in state care this year.

The governor's office and Illinois Department of Children and Family Services said the 259 scholarships awarded this year is a nearly 400% increase over last year.

Historically, DCFS has awarded an average of 53 scholarships each year.

The DCFS Scholarship Program is available to students who have an open DCFS case, whose cases were closed through adoption or guardianship, or who aged out of care at 18 or older. Scholarships are awarded based on students' school records, extracurricular activities, letters of recommendation, and a personal essay.

Recipients receive up to five consecutive years of tuition and academic fee waivers to be used at participating state community colleges and public universities, as well as a monthly grant of about $1,500 to offset other expenses, and a Medicaid card.