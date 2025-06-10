Illinois high school seniors competing in national musical theatre competition

Young artists were given a chance to shine with two finalists selected to represent Illinois at the Jimmy Awards, a national musical theatre competition.

Broadway In Chicago has been celebrating young performers through the Illinois High School Musical Theatre awards since 2012. Through an application process, 24 nominees were invited to perform at the Broadway Playhouse in front of casting agents and theater professional.

Two finalists were selected to represent Illinois to perform and compete at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, known as the Jimmy Awards. This year finalists, Jamaur Houston and Sophia Leverett will perform on the national stage later this month.

"This has been one of the best experiences of my life," said Illinois finalist Jamaur Houston. "I feel so prepared for everything not even just musical theatre,"

Winners of the Jimmy Awards receive a $25,000 scholarship to continue their education, and all finalists receive a $3,000 scholarship.

The Jimmy Awards will be held at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre on June 23 at 7:30 pm.