Illinois breezes by Eastern Illinois with Luke Altmyer's four touchdown passes in 45-0 victory

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (AP/CBS) — Luke Altmyer threw for 213 yards and a career-high four touchdowns to lead Illinois to a 45-0 victory over Eastern Illinois on Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

Altmyer spread the wealth while completing 19 of 24 passes. Eleven receivers caught passes, three for touchdowns. Pat Bryant had two TD catches, giving him 11 for his career. Malik Elzy and Tanner Arkin also caught TD passes.

"I'm not ready to announce Luke Altmyer as a frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy, but he did a lot of positive things," said Illinois coach Bret Bielema.

Kaden Feagin led Illinois' rushing attack with 16 carries for 108 yards. It was his first career 100-yard game. He ran for a touchdown, and so did Josh McCray. Aidan Laughery ran for 79 yards on 10 carries.

Illinois scored on all five of its trips to the red zone, outgained Eastern Illinois 486-196, and had 27 first downs to the Panthers' nine.

Four Eastern Illinois turnovers were turned into 24 points. Miles Scott caused a fumble and had an interception.

"Overall, we played a pretty clean game, but there's a lot of things we need to get cleaned up," Bielema said.

It was 31-0 at halftime.

Eastern Illinois had a promising opening drive, but Scott forced a fumble by running back Jay Pearson, and Seth Coleman recovered on the Illini 23.

That turned out to be the Panthers' deepest penetration into Illini territory until late in the third quarter when Dylan Rosiek chased down Eastern Illinois receiver DeAirious Smith after a pass completion, Smith fumbled, and Kaleb Patterson recovered on the Illini 13.

"We led the FCS in turnover margin last year. Tonight, we turned the ball over four times, and Illinois didn't have a turnover. That was a problem for us," said Eastern Illinois coach Chris Wilkerson.

"A positive note for us was how we protected our quarterback. That was an issue for us last year. We only allowed one sack against an excellent Illinois defensive front."

Altmyer threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Bryant following Coleman's fumble recovery. That came on the play after an apparent Altmyer-to-Zakhari Franklin touchdown pass was ruled incomplete and confirmed by a video replay after a challenge by Illinois.

THE TAKEAWAY

This wasn't much of a test for Illinois, which moved at will on offense behind Altmyer's pinpoint passing and never allowed Eastern Illinois quarterback Pierce Holley, the preseason Big South/OVC Offensive Player of the Year, to get comfortable. Holley completed 14 of 29 passes for 127 yards and was intercepted twice. Eastern Illinois came into the season with high hopes for winning its conference championship and making it into the FCS playoffs. The Panthers will need to lick their wounds after being overwhelmed by Illinois and refocus on those goals.

THREE YEARS LATER

Zakhari Franklin had two catches for 28 yards in his Illinois debut. Back in 2021, Franklin had 10 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown against Illinois when Texas-San Antonio stunned the Illini 37-30. Franklin transferred to Ole Miss last season and to Illinois this summer.

FIFTY-ONE YEARS AGO

The 45-point margin was Illinois' largest shutout win since 1973.

DOMINATION

Illinois is now 4-0 in season openers under Bielema, 19-0 all-time vs. FCS opponents, and 3-0 all-time vs. Eastern Illinois. Bielema's previous opening-game wins came against Nebraska, Wyoming, and Toledo.

UP NEXT

Illinois: vs. No. 22 Kansas on Sept. 7.