Illinois to become 8th state in the U.S. to ban certain types of gun ads

Illinois to become 8th state in the U.S. to ban certain types of gun ads
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois is set to become the eighth state in the country to ban certain types of advertising of guns.

The ban would impact ads that could be viewed as a public safety threat or appeal to children, militants, or someone who might use firearms illegally.

Gun rights advocates said the plan is unreasonably vague and violates their rights. Supporters said it's a step in the right direction to stop mass shootings.

August 7, 2023

