The Illinois Commerce Commission approved another rate hike for Illinois American Water, a private utility company whose customers say charges exorbitant fees for water use and delivery.

The ICC approved a $74 million rate hike Tuesday, down from the $127 million request IAW originally made.

"They're fed up, you know," said Jim Chilsen with the Citizens Utility Board. "Illinois American Water has now gotten four rate hikes over the last 10 years."

Chilsen and CUB have fought against each one. The company continues to argue they need the funds for infrastructure improvements.

"Everybody agrees, even Illinois American Water customers agree, that the system needs to be maintained, but Illinois Ameican Water shouldn't do it in a way that's bankrupting customers," Chilsen said.

CBS News Chicago has reported on IAW in the past, and just how high their customers' bills have gone. In Lisle, about 350 people have not had access to village water for decades. Their infrastructure has been owned by various entities over the years, but is now owned by IAW. In 2025, customers told village leaders his bill doubled from $70 to $140 a month in the 12 and a half years he's lived there.

CBS News Chicago Investigators also uncovered schools across the street from each other in Lisle, one paying IAW and another paying the village for water, who saw vastly different bills each month.

IAW customers in Bolingbrook have also said they're fed up with sky-high water bills.

With the latest rate hike approved, their bills will go up even more.

IAW told CBS News Chicago the money will support reliable service and water quality. The ICC called the hike they approved "fair" and "reasonable."