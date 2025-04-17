Illinois 6th grader wins contest to design new Southwest Airlines pilot tie

A sixth grader from downstate Illinois has won a contest to design the new ties worn by Southwest Airlines pilots.

Students at Maroa-Forsyth Middle School in Macon County participate in the Southwest Adopt-a-Pilot program, in which pilots volunteer to lead STEM activities and teach students about aviation, according to WCIA-TV.

Andrea Rebong from Maroa, Illinois combined created a tie design by making a sunset out of the colors of Southwest Airlines, then added an airplane and cloud hearts. She entered it in a national contest, and beat out thousands of other students to have her design chosen as the winner.

Now 1,200 pilots will be wearing her tie when they board their planes.