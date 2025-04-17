Watch CBS News
Local News

Illinois 6th grader wins contest to design new Southwest Airlines pilot tie

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Sixth-grader takes flight with design for Southwest Airlines pilots' tie
Sixth-grader takes flight with design for Southwest Airlines pilots' tie 00:47

A sixth grader from downstate Illinois has won a contest to design the new ties worn by Southwest Airlines pilots.

Students at Maroa-Forsyth Middle School in Macon County participate in the Southwest Adopt-a-Pilot program, in which pilots volunteer to lead STEM activities and teach students about aviation, according to WCIA-TV.

Andrea Rebong from Maroa, Illinois combined created a tie design by making a sunset out of the colors of Southwest Airlines, then added an airplane and cloud hearts. She entered it in a national contest, and beat out thousands of other students to have her design chosen as the winner.

Now 1,200 pilots will be wearing her tie when they board their planes. 

Sara Tenenbaum
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.