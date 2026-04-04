Illini watch parties held across Chicago, Indianapolis

Illini fans were ready for Saturday evening's Final Four matchup against the UConn Huskies with watch parties that were held in Chicago, the suburbs, and in Indianapolis.

As the sea of orange has taken over Indianapolis, Illini fans were confident they could pull off the victory. So many are already thinking of Monday's championship game. Unfortunately, the Illini fell to UConn 71-62.

Before the final result, one pre-game watch party in downtown Indianapolis was packed, featuring some Illinois alums from just about every class who were happy to see the turnout.

"This is terrific, it's like being in downtown Champaign, this is just what I wanted. Celebrate a victory with all the Illini fans is great," said Jingles Devine.

"It's like a home away from home, we've gone to a couple of away games, football, basketball, Illini fans always show out, it's a lot of fun," said Matt Moore.

"Just seeing the hype, it's crazy even at home we were at the store, and everyone is in there buying up all the Illinois shirts," said Austin Cole, an Illini fan.

"The atmosphere, just seeing how many people came out and travel, it's great," said Anneliese Payton.

I'm really glad we came. We came because we were debating over the past few days. The atmosphere is great, and we definitely want to win," said Phyleccia Cole.

Meanwhile, in Chicago, a flood of Illini fans was seen at Weather Mark Tavern in the South Loop, just one of eight watch zones in the city and the suburbs. The zones are across the county, even the world.

There's a reason people come to watch the games at these establishments.

From Joe's on Weed Street in Lincoln Park to Finley Dunne's in Roscoe Village, and even Orange and Brew in Downers Grove. These are a few of the Fighting Illini watch zones where alumni and fans come to catch games time after time.

"We are watching, on our phones, people reserve tables, while they are here for the next game, before the first game is over," said Weather Mark Tavern manager Bruce Martin.

They reserved signs on tables for the Illini crowd early Saturday, and some barstools had names on them. Martin said it was calm before the storm, with 130 people making reservations plus standing room.

"I was on a walk with my dog this morning, and we had some regulars texting, 'Can I get a table tonight?' and we have to tell them, 'We're sold out, and we will try and squeeze you in,'" Martin said.

At Joe's on Weed Street, same story. Tables decked out in orange and blue, with the name of a lucky Illini fan, they got a table at this massive venue, where staff said they expect a couple thousand for the game.

"Today we have 1,000 people on the waitlist, but that shouldn't discourage people from coming. You can still stand around. It will be a lot of fun," Libby said.

"It has been booming," said Kurt Hansen.

Hansen is the Chicago Illini club treasurer. They partner with bars like Joe's and Weather Mark. If they have the game on with sound, provide food and drinks, they will send the fans their way.

"People know where to go. They know in their neighborhood, they see the Illini flag flying year in and year out, and they know that's where they want to be this weekend," Hansen said.

It's a commitment because even in a losing season with no Illini fans coming out to the bars, these businesses may be the most loyal fans in the game.

"Some people would walk in and, ' Hey, can we get the Blackhawks on?" and I am like, " We are an Illini bar, so we put Illini on, the sound on, win, lose or draw," Martin said.

The owner here at Weather Mark, Mark Stern, is a diehard Illini fan and alum. He got tickets to the actual game to witness it live.