Illini guard Andre Curbelo going to transfer portal

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illini guard Andre Curbelo is one of the most electric point guards in college basketball, but also one of the most frustrating.

Now, Curbelo is leaving Champaign to enter the transfer portal.

The move is not all that unexpected after Head Coach Brad Underwood benched Curbelo for the entire second half of Illinois' loss in the NCAA Tournament.

Curbelo had an up-and-down season plagued by a concussion and COVID.

First published on March 28, 2022 / 7:46 PM

