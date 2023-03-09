Illini try to make noise in Big Ten Tournament after uneven season

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Big Ten Tournament is underway at the United Center this week.

The Illini were set to take on Penn State Thursday with a trip to the quarterfinals to face Northwestern on the line.

As CBS 2's Matt Zahn reported, it's been a bumpy ride for the Illini this season. They'll try to build some momentum going into the NCAA Tournament as they open the Big Ten Tournament play against a Penn State team that was responsible for a couple of their bumps along the way this season.

The Illini should have the crowd advantage at the United Center. They've actually made the title game in four of the 11 conference tourneys held at the arena.

They made need that help against Penn State, whose beat them by double digits both times this season.

The Illini have the talent to get it done, but one of the things that's plagued them is coming out flat in some of their big games.

"Our starts haven't been good," said Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. "And that's been since the beginning of the season … We haven't played a full 40-minute game against a good team all season."

Head coach Brad Underwood added, "We got to be better at both ends and we're capable at that."

CBS Sports' Jim Nantz is in town to call the Big Ten semifinals and the title game this weekend. He'll then go on to call his 32nd and last Final Four next month in Houston.

Zahn caught up with Nantz to talk Illinois and Underwood's ability to retool his team.

"It's neat to see how Brad has rebooted the program," he said. "And they come into this Big Ten Tournament, I think, with a chance to really make noise."

He added that when the tournament is in Chicago, there is an "Illinois energy" that's an advantage for the Illini.

Nantz is coming full circle by calling his Final Four in Houston. He played golf for the University of Houston, who just happens to be the No. 1 team in the country.