New documentary turns spotlight on Chicago area singer-songwriter Ike Reilly

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ike Reilly, a singer-songwriter from Libertyville, has a passionate fan base, but widespread commercial success has eluded him, and that's why he's the subject of a new documentary that's already won many awards.

"Don't Turn Your Back on Friday Night" tells the story of Reilly's career and personal life.

"I was over at [record producer] Rick Rubin's house, and he said 'If this guy was 20 years old, he'd be a superstar,'" guitarist and singer-songwriter Tom Morello says in the documentary.

But Reilly is not 20 years old. He's been making records for decades, and now he's the star of his own documentary.

"It's a little strange to think that your story can be seen in anybody's house in North America," Reilly said.

The documentary has received several film festival awards, and is now available on demand.

Reilly talked to CBS News Chicago at his suburban studio about his life, his career, and the new film.

"I didn't know people would enjoy it, but they do. You know, it's like a car accident. You know, people are like 'whoa,'" Reilly said.

The documentary is candid look at the artist and family man – including tough topics like alcohol use.

"There are difficult things for me to see, but if my struggle and failure can be entertainment for the masses, then I'm all for it," Reilly said.

But it's about more than that. The movie asks an important question: why isn't Reilly more famous.

"He's not like he's a star. That's kind of the point of the movie. Why isn't he a star?" said Michael O'Brien, one of the filmmakers. "It kind of takes a deep dive into an artist who has not – for whatever reason – hit his stride."

Another filmmaker, Mike Schmiedeler, decided to make the movie after listening to Reilly for years.

"I wrote the pitch – fully fleshed out – went to him, and he was like, 'I'm not that interesting. What's this film going to be about?'" Schmiedeler said. "I'm like, 'You're the most interesting person I know. What are you talking about?"

It took some time, but eventually Reilly agreed.

"It's a lot of trust that Ike put in Michael O'Brien and I, frankly," Schmiedeler said. "It's not just his music, which is his art, but we also … I needed his family. I told him that from the jump. I'm like, 'Your family is such a huge part of who you are, how it influences your music, and it needs to be in the film."

"The idea is to get Reilly a big audience, and the film is almost a tool for him to get his music out there," O'Brien said.

A big audience is something Reilly might welcome, but in the meantime he'll keep making his music his way.

"The fact that I have the ability to come into a studio like this, or one of the other studios with one of the best rock and roll bands I've ever heard, and make albums, and I'm still writing songs that I haven't written, that is fulfilling to me," Reilly said.

Reilly's new song will be released on Nov. 1. He's also playing a concert at the Metro in December.

You can see his documentary on demand on many TV platforms, like Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, and Xfinity On Demand.