Look-alike contest for Jeremy Allen White, star of "The Bear," goes viral in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Posters announcing a Jeremy Allen White look-alike competition in Chicago this weekend are going viral on social media.

Flyers around the city confirm a Jeremy Allen White look-alike contest will take place on Saturday in Humboldt Park, on the "big hill," at 1 p.m.

White has won multiple Emmy Awards and the Golden Globe for his starring role in the Chicago-based show "The Bear," which also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri and Liza Colón-Zayas, all of whom have also won Emmys for their performances.

The show is loosely inspired by Chicago's iconic "Mr. Beef" and features sites around the city.

The competition winner will allegedly win a "$50 cash prize + some cigarettes."

It was not immediately clear who was organizing this event.

Last month in New York, Timothée Chalamet made a surprise appearance Sunday at his own look-alike contest. Chalamet posed for photos with his doppelgängers, some of whom came dressed as his characters from the movies "Wonka" and "Dune."

Minutes after the competition started, and before Chalamet arrived, police ordered the group to disperse from the park. Organizers were hit with a $500 fine for an "unpermitted costume contest."

"It started off as a silly joke and now it's turned pandemonium," Paige Nguyen, a producer for YouTube personality Anthony Po, told The Associated Press.