ICE agents deployed for second day Chicago O'Hare International Airport

Tuesday marks day two of ICE agents being deployed at Chicago O'Hare Airport, along with a dozen other airports across the country.

ICE agents have been deployed to airports across the country as TSA faces staffing shortages during the government shutdown.

CBS News crews saw ICE agents at Terminal Two on Tuesday morning.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrived at O'Hare International Airport on Monday morning, CBS News Chicago confirmed.

TSA officers have now been working without pay for about five weeks, and sick calls are up, causing hours-long security lines at some airports.

Chicago leaders say about 75 ICE agents are working at O'Hare Airport across multiple shifts, and officials say the assignment is temporary.

Travelers CBS News Chicago spoke with say just seeing those agents inside the terminal makes them feel uneasy.

On Monday, CBS News Chicago saw at least two people wearing vests that say "POLICE/ICE" at the top of the stairs in Terminal 2, but when they noticed the camera, they moved out of sight.