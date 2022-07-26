Ian Happ philosophical about possibility of end of run with Cubs as trade deadline approaches

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The MLB trade deadline is coming up next Tuesday, Aug. 2, and the Cubs' Willson Contreras and Ian Happ know they may be playing their last games at Wrigley Field in Cubs uniforms.

Before the Cubs took on the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday night, Happ was philosophical about the reality of the situation.

"I don't want to leave here without absorbing it; taking it in. So that's – the next two days will be a lot of enjoying being out there, enjoying the guys in left field and giving them the outs, and hearing the fans," Happ said, "and I'm sure we'll have good crowds for the next two days – beautiful days in summer at Wrigley, so I'm taking those in."

Happ said he has learned what to expect from other major selloffs – notably the tradeoff of Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javy Baez a year ago.

"It's a tough part of it, but you kind of get that realization that you're going to be all right," Happ said. "You wake up the next day, you'll be playing still."

The Cubs' two-game series with the Pirates involves games Monday night and Tuesday afternoon. Afterward, the Cubs are going to San Francisco to take on the Giants, and then St. Louis to take on the Cardinals.

They will not be back at Wrigley Field until Friday, Aug. 5 – three days after the trade deadline.