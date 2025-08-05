Watch CBS News
Local News

Westbound I-88 shut down in Downers Grove after semi crash spills pipes on road

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Westbound I-88 shut down near Downers Grove after semi crash spills pipes on road
Westbound I-88 shut down near Downers Grove after semi crash spills pipes on road 01:00

Westbound lanes of I-88 have been shut down in Downers Grove after a semi crash spilled cargo all over the roadway.

Illinois Sate Police said their troopers responded to westbound I-88 near Route 53 and mile marker 129.5 at about 9:20 a.m.

A flatbed truck carrying metal pipes lost control and crashed into a light pole, causing the load of pipes to spill onto the road, state police said.

Several cars ran into the pipes causing damage their vehicle, but no injuries were reported, state police said.

The pipes remained strewn across the highway as of 10 a.m. and westbound lanes were closed for cleanup.

No other information was immediately available. 

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue