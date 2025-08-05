Westbound I-88 shut down in Downers Grove after semi crash spills pipes on road

Westbound I-88 shut down near Downers Grove after semi crash spills pipes on road

Westbound I-88 shut down near Downers Grove after semi crash spills pipes on road

Westbound lanes of I-88 have been shut down in Downers Grove after a semi crash spilled cargo all over the roadway.

Illinois Sate Police said their troopers responded to westbound I-88 near Route 53 and mile marker 129.5 at about 9:20 a.m.

A flatbed truck carrying metal pipes lost control and crashed into a light pole, causing the load of pipes to spill onto the road, state police said.

Several cars ran into the pipes causing damage their vehicle, but no injuries were reported, state police said.

The pipes remained strewn across the highway as of 10 a.m. and westbound lanes were closed for cleanup.

No other information was immediately available.