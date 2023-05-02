Part of I-55 south of Springfield again closed day after dust storm causes deadly pileup
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A large stretch of Interstate 55 south of Springfield is again closed the day after a dust storm caused a massive pileup of dozens of vehicles and six deaths.
Illinois State Police announced the closure Tuesday afternoon and said it was the same stretch of road closed between Monday's pileup and early Tuesday morning.
The ISP said the closure was due to high winds and low visibility. The roadway will remain closed "as a precaution until winds die down."
