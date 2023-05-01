Blowing dust causes huge pileup, shuts down Interstate 55 for miles

Poor visibility due to blowing dust cased a huge pileup of vehicles on Interstate 55. Nathan Cormier

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Blowing dust caused a crash involving multiple vehicles and shut down part of I-55 south of Springfield on Monday afternoon.

Massive pileup on I-55 south of Springfield, Illinois has closed the interstate for nearly 30 miles. Blowing dust off freshly plowed fields led to very low visibility#ilwx

🎥: Nathan Cormier pic.twitter.com/im7QLE8BTp — Nick Hausen (@NickHausenWx) May 1, 2023

🆕 Update 12:08 pm: Interstate 55 is now closed in both directions between mileposts 63 and 82. — IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) May 1, 2023

Drivers have taken to social media to share photos and video of what appears to be a dust storm.

Nathan Cormier was driving on the interstate at the time of the crash. CBS 2's Charlie DeMar reported Cormier was covered in dust and posted dramatic video on Facebook.

In one video, several trucks are seen in a pile-up with dust making visibility very limited. Multiple emergency vehicles are responding to the site too.

Avoid I-55 at all costs. Auburn to Farmersville. Massive pile up due to dust bowl Posted by Nathan J. Cormier on Monday, May 1, 2023

The closures were expanded for both northbound and southbound lanes between mileposts 63 and 80 which spans from southern Sangamon County through northern Montgomery County. Traffic is being diverted onto frontage roads.

Another photo posted online showed at least one vehicle on fire. As of 2 p.m., there was no information on injuries or fatalities.

Video posted on Twitter showed plumes of black smoke and there were reports of explosions.

I have never seen a dust storm so bad that caused so much chaos and closed 20+ miles of highway.



You could hear and feel cars exploding



A report said 20+ cars in multiple crashes



More videos in the comments pic.twitter.com/mwqk9Y9TqG — James Lewallen (@JamesLewallenIV) May 1, 2023

According to Illinois State Police, Divernon City Hall is being used as a reunification post for families of the crash victims.

@IDOT_Illinois dust storm caused big crash on I -55 north bound near Farmersville both lanes are closed pic.twitter.com/qkT9BNER9m — Bhavik Patel (@montu246273) May 1, 2023

The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust warning for the area, specifically Sangamon, Christian and Shelby counties, until 7 p.m. on Monday.

This is a developing story.