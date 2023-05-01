Blowing dust causes huge pileup, shuts down Interstate 55 for miles
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Blowing dust caused a crash involving multiple vehicles and shut down part of I-55 south of Springfield on Monday afternoon.
Drivers have taken to social media to share photos and video of what appears to be a dust storm.
Nathan Cormier was driving on the interstate at the time of the crash. CBS 2's Charlie DeMar reported Cormier was covered in dust and posted dramatic video on Facebook.
In one video, several trucks are seen in a pile-up with dust making visibility very limited. Multiple emergency vehicles are responding to the site too.
The closures were expanded for both northbound and southbound lanes between mileposts 63 and 80 which spans from southern Sangamon County through northern Montgomery County. Traffic is being diverted onto frontage roads.
Another photo posted online showed at least one vehicle on fire. As of 2 p.m., there was no information on injuries or fatalities.
Video posted on Twitter showed plumes of black smoke and there were reports of explosions.
According to Illinois State Police, Divernon City Hall is being used as a reunification post for families of the crash victims.
The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust warning for the area, specifically Sangamon, Christian and Shelby counties, until 7 p.m. on Monday.
This is a developing story.
