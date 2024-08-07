Scammers target I-Pass users with phishing texts about unpaid tolls

Scammers are targeting I-Pass users with a new text message scam.

In one example, a text claiming to be from "Illinois Tollway Services" says the driver has unpaid tolls and needs to click on the link to avoid paying extra.

Tollway officials said it's a phishing scam and recipients should not click the link. They should delete any messages claiming they have unpaid tolls.

If customers are unsure about their balance, they can check their account online or call customer service.