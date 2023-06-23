2 pedestrians hit, one killed, by semi-truck on I-55 in Bolingbrook

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a semi-truck hit them on I-55 in Bolingbrook early Friday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, a driver and passenger got out of a vehicle that was pulled over onto the right shoulder near Milepost 267. Police said they were standing close to the third lane of the expressway.

Police said a semi-truck hit the two pedestrians and drove away.

ISP confirmed the driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Heavy traffic is expected.