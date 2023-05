CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historic theater in Hyde Park is now officially reopening.

The Harper Theater will have its grand opening this weekend with screenings of "The Little Mermaid."

ACX cinemas revamped the 110-year-old building with a big makeover and new food on the menu. There will be a ribbon-cutting there on June 23rd.



