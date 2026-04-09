Stankoven, Jankowski score twice as the Hurricanes rout the Blackhawks 7-2

Logan Stankoven had two goals and an assist, helping the depleted Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 7-2 on Thursday night.

Taylor Hall added a goal and an assist as Carolina improved to 9-3-0 in its last 12 games. Mark Jankowski scored twice and Sean Walker and K'Andre Miller also added goals in the opener of a four-game trip, and Frederik Andersen made 23 saves.

Playing without several regulars in their first game since clinching the Metropolitan Division title, the Hurricanes (51-22-6) stayed two points ahead of Buffalo for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Sabres cruised to a 5-0 victory over Columbus.

Anton Frondell had two goals for Chicago in his ninth career game. Spencer Knight stopped 15 shots.

The last-place Blackhawks (28-37-14) lost for the seventh time in eight games.

Stankoven snapped a 1-1 tie when he flicked a shot past Knight on a drive to the net with 2:50 left in the first period. He also cleaned up a rebound for his 21st goal 4:08 into the second.

Jankowski got a piece of Alexander Nikishin's shot with 5:10 left in the second, giving Carolina a 4-1 lead. He also scored his 10th goal on a one-timer 12:51 into the third.

There were scattered boos at a mostly empty United Center as the final seconds ticked off.

Frondell, who turns 19 on May 7, scored his third career goal on a slick redirection 6:09 into the third. The No. 3 overall pick in last year's draft has been a bright spot for the lowly Blackhawks since making his NHL debut on March 24.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Carolina is at Utah, and Chicago hosts St. Louis.

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