6 students at Chicago area high school sickened by E. coli

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least six students at Huntley High School got sick from a recent E. coli outbreak.

The first case was confirmed on Sunday, but a source of the illness has not yet been confirmed.

E. coli bacteria can spread through infected food or water, or by person-to-person contact.

"Given the highly contagious nature of E. coli, students are strongly encouraged to practice frequent handwashing. In addition to this, Huntley High School science teachers have been providing students with essential information about E. coli. Furthermore, the school has taken proactive measures to ensure a safe environment, including the posting of handwashing signage throughout the school and the provision of readily accessible hand sanitizer stations in all classrooms and common areas," the school and McHenry County Health Department said in a news release.

Parents have been advised to watch out for symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, nausea, headaches, and vomiting.