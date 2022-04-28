Watch CBS News

Hundreds of veterans turn out for job fair at Allstate Arena

By CBSChicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Hundreds of veterans turn out for job fair at Allstate Arena 00:32

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A special career fair is providing job opportunities for those transitioning out of the military.

Hundreds of veterans and active duty military personnel showed up at the Allstate Arena.

More than 15 companies including CTA, Walgreens, and McHugh construction company were on-site looking for new hires. Those who attended also got access to career counseling and resume help.

Some companies including Verizon are offering big sign on bonuses for new workers. To see a list of other businesses hiring go to the CBS 2 website and look for Working for Chicago.

CBSChicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBSChicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 28, 2022 / 5:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.