Hundreds of veterans turn out for job fair at Allstate Arena

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A special career fair is providing job opportunities for those transitioning out of the military.

Hundreds of veterans and active duty military personnel showed up at the Allstate Arena.

More than 15 companies including CTA, Walgreens, and McHugh construction company were on-site looking for new hires. Those who attended also got access to career counseling and resume help.

Some companies including Verizon are offering big sign on bonuses for new workers. To see a list of other businesses hiring go to the CBS 2 website and look for Working for Chicago.