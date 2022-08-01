Hundreds of items up for auction at Arlington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Monday, you can take home a piece of Arlington Park.

Now that the race track has closed, equipment, artwork and more is up for auction. You can preview and inspect the items until 6:00 p.m.

There are hundreds of items up for sale, including commercial kitchen equipment and tables and chairs. You can also find smaller kitchen items like plates and cupcake pans.

You can also bid on more unusual items, like a drinking fountain, where bidding starts at 40 cents. Or a can of liquid cheddar cheese, starting at $21.