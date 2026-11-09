Hundreds gather in Millennium Park to try to push The Bean seven inches to the left

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Chicago Sunday to try to push the Bean seven inches to the left.

The crowds gathered in Millennium Park Sunday afternoon as part of what began as a viral social media event. Then flyers started popping up downtown.

The plan was simple: Push Chicago's famous Bean (officially a statue named Cloud Gate by Anish Kapoor) seven inches to the left.

But why?

Well, internet folklore has long claimed there's a man stuck inside the Bean. Organizers of the event said moving it would free him.

To no surprise, the group was not able to move the 110 ton stainless steel sculpture.

The origin of the "man in the bean" internet rumors are hazy, but the satirical claim was enough to spark protests in the Loop in 2025 in front of the statue, and even got a response from Gov. JB Pritzker. A mockumentary called "Man in the Bean" was released on YouTube earlier this year.