Hundreds gather in downtown Chicago to rally for stricter gun laws

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds rallied at Federal Plaza in downtown Chicago Saturday, demanding stricter gun laws.

Protesters with March for Our Lives turned out in force, calling for things like a ban on assault weapons and universal background checks.

Many of the speakers were teens and young adults who say inaction from congress is killing Americans.

March for Our Lives says rallies were scheduled in 400 cities across the country, including events in Downers Grove, Palatine, Elgin and Saint Charles.