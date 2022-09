Hundreds gathering in Daley Plaza for International Day of Peace

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Hundreds of people will gather in Daley Plaza to International Day of Peace.

It is the 44th year Chicago has celebrated the holiday.

More than 1,000 students are expected to carry flags of all of the world's nations and share signs promoting peace.

The event is free and begins at 11:45 a.m.