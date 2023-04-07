Watch CBS News
Humboldt Park shooting leaves three wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were wounded in a shooting Friday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Chicago Fire Department officials said two males and one female were hospitalized after a shooting near the intersection of Chicago and St. Louis avenues.

All three victims were taken to Stroger Hospital; two in critical condition and one in serious condition. The victims' ages were not immediately available.

Police could not immediately provide information on the shooting.

First published on April 7, 2023 / 10:26 AM

