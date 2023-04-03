Chicago shooting: 3 shot, one fatally, in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One teen is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood Sunday evening.

According to the Chicago Police Department, three male victims, 16, 17 and 21, were shot in the 800 block of North Hamlin shortly after 6 p.m.

The 17-year-old victim was struck in the chest. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 16-year-old was shot in the thigh. He self-transported to West Suburban Hospital in an unkown condition.

The 21-year-old man was shot in the back and transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was reported in good condition.

No one is in custody as detectives investigate.