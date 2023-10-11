CPD issue warning after teen robs victims at gunpoint while on bike, scooter on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are warning residents about a series of armed robberies in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police say the robberies happened between the months of August and October during the afternoon hours.

In each incident, the offender, while riding a bike or scooter, pointed a gun at victims or threatened to shoot them before taking headphones, money, and jewelry.

Incident times and locations:

3200 block of West Franklin on Aug. 25, at 4:30 PM.

400 block of North Kedzie on Sept. 30, at 4:18 PM.

400 block of North Kedzie on Oct. 3, at 4:30 PM.

The gunman was described as a young male between 12 and 14 years old, standing about five feet tall with a thin build and an abnormality in his left eye with his hair worn in a twisted or deadlock style.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.