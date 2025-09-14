How and when to watch the 2025 Emmy Awards show live tonight

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The 2025 Emmy Awards are finally here. Tonight, the stars of TV will gather to celebrate the year's biggest shows, unforgettable performances and standout actors. From the red carpet glamour to the emotional and inspiring acceptance speeches, the Emmys are the ultimate night to see who will take home one of the most coveted awards in entertainment.

Viewers are especially eager to see if the fan favorites and critically acclaimed shows sweep the evening, and with streaming and cable options, there's no reason to miss a single moment. Whether you're eager to catch the Emmy nominees, the red carpet fashion or the live award announcements in action, here's everything you need to know to watch the Emmys 2025 live.

What time do the 2025 Emmys start and end?

The 2025 Emmy Awards show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) and is expected to run for roughly three hours, wrapping up around 11 p.m. ET.

For those who can't get enough of the pre-show glamour, red carpet coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT). This is when nominees like Pedro Pascal, Jean Smart, Kristen Bell and the casts of your favorite TV shows will make their grand entrances, giving photographers and viewers alike a first look at the evening's most memorable fashion statements. Catching the red carpet is a great way to see your favorite stars up close before the awards begin and to get a glimpse at some early Emmy night predictions.

How to watch the 2025 Emmys on cable

For traditional cable viewers, the Emmy Awards 2025 will air live on CBS, the official broadcaster. Most major cable providers carry CBS, including Xfinity, Spectrum, AT&T U-verse, DirecTV and Dish.

Tuning in on cable ensures you catch every red carpet interview, live performance and award announcement as it happens. Make sure your provider package includes CBS so you don't miss the start of the Emmys 2025 red carpet or the main show.

Where to stream the 2025 Emmys

Prefer streaming? There are plenty of options to watch the Emmys 2025 live from your phone, tablet or smart TV, including:

Paramount+ (live CBS streaming with a subscription)

Hulu + Live TV

YouTube TV

FuboTV

The CBS website and app, which provides a live stream with a TV provider login

Streaming is perfect for fans who want every red carpet reaction, acceptance speech and musical performance without being tied to a cable box. With streaming, you can catch the Emmys anywhere, even on the go.

Who is nominated for the 2025 Emmy Awards?

The 2025 Emmy nominations feature some of the best television shows of the past year. Leading the pack in multiple categories is the hit Apple TV+ drama "Severance," which earned over two dozen nominations overall. Other big hits, including HBO's "The Penguin" and "The White Lotus" and Apple TV+'s "The Studio," are top contenders this year, too. Limited series contenders include "The White Lotus," which has been praised for standout performances and storytelling.

In the acting categories, heavyweights like Pedro Pascal, Rashida Jones, Martin Short, Walter Goggins and Cate Blanchett are all vying for top honors, alongside breakout stars who have captured audiences' attention. The variety and competition make this year's awards particularly exciting, with plenty of surprises expected when the winners are announced.

Watching the ceremony with the nominations in mind adds an extra layer of excitement to the mix. You can find the full list of 2025 Emmy nominations here.

Who is hosting the 2025 Emmy Awards show?

This year, Nate Bargatze takes center stage as the host of the 2025 Emmys, bringing a signature blend of sharp wit and relatable humor to the evening. Known for his effortless timing and understated comedy, Bargatze will guide viewers through everything from red carpet arrivals to live performances and award presentations.

And, Bargatze's easygoing style promises to keep the show lively and entertaining while adding the right amount of humor to the star-studded night. Learn more about the 2025 Emmys host here.