How air quality is monitored as Canadian wildfire smoke continue to occupy Chicago

How officials are using machines to monitor air quality in Chicago

Despite better air on Friday in Chicago, the city remains under an air quality alert. It remains among the most unhealthy in the world due to the wildfires burning in Canada.

So, how is air quality measured here in the city?

Air monitor officials are using machines to help track what residents have been warned about for days—hazy skies in Chicago, air that's still behind alerts made possible by machines.

"That's a real-time instrument that's collecting real-time data."

Renante Marante with the Cook County Department of Environment and Sustainability described how they work.

"When you see smoke, there's particulates in the air, right? These instruments basically detect the concentration of those particulates," he said.

Standing in front of one of the 12 sites their office oversees, thanks to federal funding.

"It's small enough to get deep in your lungs and cause all kinds of health issues," Marante said.

It's been a busy couple of days for his office. Chicago's air quality has been among the worst in the world this week because of the wildfires still raging in Canada, where have been dozens of active fires and over 33,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes. At least two deaths were reported.

Scientists and climate experts have said our changing climate is contributing to this, and impacts, like what we are seeing now, will occur more often moving forward.

While Friday's air quality is better, it's still a concern for children, teens, the elderly, and those with certain health conditions.

Anyone can visit the AirNow website and see information from the equipment used to monitor air quality.

"It's part of a larger air monitoring network in the Chicagoland area," Marante said.

Marante gave a walkthrough of the website, zooming in on the monitors located outdoors. The website provides air quality data while measuring compliance with the Clean Air Act and lawmakers, and providing scientists and researchers with the most accurate information about the air.

People who were out and about were seen wearing masks. However, experts said the only mask that protects in this case is an N95, since the particles in the air are so small.