Housing plan for Mars Wrigley factory in Galewood receives pushback from residents

The old Mars Wrigley factory in the city's Galewood neighborhood could become nearly 500 housing units.

Some community members are saying that the idea would not benefit the people who live there.

The factory spans 20 acres, and the administration building there is a historical landmark. Developers have a plan to convert the property into apartments, townhouses, and senior living, but that's already getting a lot of backlash from residents.

The wishlist for what Galewood residents want to see the old Mars Wrigley factory at 2019 N. Oak Park Ave. become is long, but there's one idea they don't want to see become reality — housing.

"I don't think we need any more apartments or more people jammed in that area," said Ben Hosek.

Hosek has lived in Galewood since 1968 and has known people employed by the historic candy factory over the years.

"It's in the perfect area for like a business training center, we need a state-of-the-art library, and anything sports-wise to bring into the community and bring people back into the community," he said.

Dozens of people showed up to the meeting held by the Galewood Montclare Community Organization.

McCafferey Interests is the developer behind the proposed housing. Their unofficial plan is to convert the old factory into more housing, a park, and a mixed-use space in the old landmark administration building. No one at the meeting seemed to be on board.

"And what does the alderman want? The alderman wants to move forward with this," one resident said.

"I am interested in seeing what the community would like to see," said Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th).

Before the meeting, he said the project is still in the very early stages and is hopeful the developer, community, and Mars Wrigley can find common ground by the summer.

"I would love a community center as well because that would benefit the youth in our community, somewhere where our seniors can live also," he said.

Despite the pushback by residents, they don't want to drive the developer away.

"If we don't offer them something to make money on, they'll leave, and they won't buy the property. If they don't buy the property, then it'll sit there vacant," said Galewood Montclare Community Organization Vice President Michael Nardello.

Organizers at Wednesday night's meeting said they will have another meeting in a couple of weeks. By then, they hope to take the ideas from the meeting and put a dollar amount behind it.