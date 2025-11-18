House votes to reprimand Rep. Chuy Garcia over controversial succession plan

The House on Tuesday passed a rare rebuke of U.S. Rep. Chuy García, D-IL, for quietly clearing the 2026 Democratic primary field so his own chief of staff would be the only Democrat on the ballot in next year's midterm elections.

A group of 23 Democrats joined almost all Republicans to back the "disapproval" resolution on Tuesday by a 238-186 vote, with 10 members not voting, and four voting present.

Earlier this month, Garcia announced he would not seek re-election in 2026. On the last day for candidates to file petitions to get on the ballot, his chief of staff Patty Garcia (no relation to the congressman) filed her own nominating petitions at the deadline, and sources have said the congressman will pull his own petitions, leaving his top aide as the only Democrat on the ballot in the March primary.

Garcia has since said his cardiologist recommended he not run for another term, and while he had already gathered enough petitions to get on the ballot in 2026, he later decided, at the urging of his wife, to drop his re-election bid and retire at the end of his term.

Still, Garcia has faced criticism for not immediately making his decision not to run for reelection public, and allowing other Democratic candidates besides his chief of staff to run for his seat.

Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) has said he is considering a run for Garcia's seat as an independent candidate.

The move to formally admonish Garcia for his maneuver divided Democrats who were furious with a member of their own caucus for triggering the vote.

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp-Perez, D-WA, defied her party by introducing the resolution on the House floor to rebuke Garcia, who represents parts of western Chicago and its suburbs. She said the vote disapproving of Garcia's conduct was necessary because it's important to call out "election subversion" by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

"My responsibility as an elected representative of my community is to say loudly and consistently, humbly and with love that no one has the right to subvert the right of the people to choose their elected representatives," Perez said during a Monday evening floor speech.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Garcia for a response to the House vote.

Meantime, Perez was facing blowback from fellow Democratic lawmakers.

A Tuesday statement before the vote from House Democratic leaders, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, defended Garcia as a "progressive champion" and a "good man."

"We unequivocally oppose this misguided resolution and urge our colleagues in the House Democratic Caucus to reject it," the statement said.

Multiple Democratic lawmakers rallied to Garcia's defense ahead of the vote and attested to his character and history as an advocate on issues like immigrant rights. Others jeered and booed at Perez as she spoke during a debate on the House floor.

Democratic leaders had urged their colleagues to oppose the measure and multiple House Democrats had warned the measure was a distraction that did not merit a vote on the House floor.

"This is why the Ethics Committee exists," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wrote in a lengthy social media post that explained her reasoning for opposing the resolution. The New York progressive star warned that the vote may establish a precedent that members "will be forced to vote on a slew of individual member indiscretions determined by political convenience of whoever is in the majority."

Nearly every Democrat in the House except Perez voted to quash a vote on the petition Monday night, but the effort advanced with the backing of all Republicans.