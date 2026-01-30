House Republicans want Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss to testify on Northwestern University Gaza protests

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are calling for Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss to testify before Congress over the city's response to Gaza protests at Northwestern University in 2024.

The chairman of the Committee of Education sent Biss a letter, alleging he personally blocked Evanston police from assisting Northwestern with clearing an encampment set up on the north suburban campus. In doing so, the letter alleges, he put students' safety at risk.

Biss, a Democrat who is running to succeed Rep. Jan Schakowsky in Congress for Illinois' 9th District, dismissed the letter as a "political attack." He said he is working with Evanston's city attorney on how to respond to the letter.

Biss noted he has not been formally subpoenaed by Congress, but he would be happy to comply if he was.

Schakowsky issued a statement on the letter, writing, "Mayor Daniel Biss showed bravery and leadership by respecting students' First Amendment rights and declining to deploy the Evanston Police Department in a way that could have undermined these rights. That principled judgment and defense of free speech is exactly why Daniel is uniquely qualified to represent Illinois' 9th Congressional District."

Rep. Schakowsky formally endorsed Biss for her seat earlier this month.